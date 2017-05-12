UCC student gets High Court order freezing money from personal injuries claim in account of assailant

A UCC student has secured a temporary High Court order freezing the monies of his assailant awarded in another court case.

The order was secured by William Thompson against Kevin Buckley, who it is believed was awarded €30,000 in a court case while still under eighteen years of age.

Mr Thompson of Ashford Court, Grange, Douglas, Cork was assaulted by Buckley and three other people in Cork city centre on the evening of August 24, 2016.

Last February Buckley pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting Mr Thompson.

In a separate case, also heard in February, Buckley was sentenced to four years detention by a judge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court after he pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment of a woman. Buckley is currrently serving that sentence.

Today the High Court heard in the assault Mr Thompson was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked in the head, suffering injuries including a fractured eye socket.

Gerard Nicholas Murphy Bl for Mr Thompson said his client's solicitors had become aware Buckley had previously been awarded €30,000 following what is believed to have been a personal injuries claim.

The money was lodged in court for Buckley's benefit and was to be kept there until he turned 18 years of age.

Counsel said, Buckley's 18th birthday was last month and the teen may seek to have the award paid out to him.

Counsel said Mr Thompson was in the process of making an application to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board in relation to the injuries he received in the assault.

The only way Mr Thompson could enforce any damages award in his favour is to have the monies lodged in court frozen until such a time the personal injuries claim against Buckley has been determined, Counsel added.

Buckley, Counsel said has no other assets.

Counsel said Mr Thompson, who is a student at UCC, has been informed that he will require treatment on his eye socket.

The injunction, restraining Buckley from drawing down any monies lodged in court to his credit until Mr Thompson's action for personal injuries action has been heard, was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Mr Justice Paul Gilligan.

Permission was also granted by the court allowing Mr Thompson's lawyers to serve notice of the proceedings on interested parties including the chief executive of the Courts Service.

The Judge adjourned the matter to a date in early June.