UCC report reveals children in Direct Provision feel intimidated in 'dirty' accommodation
Children in the Direct Provision system in Ireland have described it as unsafe.
A University College Cork report conducted for the Government involved speaking to young aslyum seekers between the ages of eight and 17.
They say the accommodation is "overcrowded" and "dirty" and they feel intimidated sharing facilites with older men.
People live in Direct Provision Centres while they wait for to find out if their asylum applications have been accetped.