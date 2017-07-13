UCC investigates allegations of cheating by final year students

A number final year students at UCC have had their results withheld amid allegations of cheating.

It is reported students from the business information systems course allegedly outsourced parts of a final year project.

As many as 14 students may have been involved in presenting work that was not their own in a project involving coding.

It is understood a number have been cleared of plagiarism while investigations are ongoing into a number of students.
