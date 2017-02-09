Two youths sent for trial after judge sees 'chilling' footage of girl allegedly being snatched off street

Two youths have been sent forward for trial accused of false imprisonment of a teenage schoolgirl who was allegedly bundled into a car in Dublin and taken away until gardaí intercepted them.

The boys, both aged 17, faced separate hearings at the Dublin Children's Court on Wednesday and Thursday when they were served with books of evidence by the prosecution.

Judge John O'Connor notified them that if they intended to use alibis in their defence they must tell the prosecution.

The Children's Court has heard the schoolgirl appeared terrified when gardaí rescued her and she had thought she was going to be raped.

Bail was granted to one boy, who is alleged to have been the driver of the car, however his co-defendant was denied bail today.

Judge O'Connor consented to the DPP's request to return them for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where they will face their next hearing on March 3.

Earlier, Judge O'Connor viewed the CCTV evidence which he described as "chilling". He held that the case was too serious to be dealt with in the juvenile court and should go to the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

The juvenile court has heard that the schoolgirl was rescued by gardaí after eye witnesses in a van raised the alarm and gave chase.

The video footage showed the schoolgirl being approached by another female and brought to a car parked nearby. It is alleged one teenage boy was the driver of the car and that the girl was forced into the vehicle by two males.

It was alleged there was a struggle and witnesses heard screams. The car sped off but was followed by witnesses while gardaí were contacted and intercepted the car on the M1 in Dublin.

The teen who has been refused bail has an address in England and his parents listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter.

His co-defendant, another 17-year-old boy, is on bail and has an address in Ireland.

The youths cannot be named because they are minors and have not yet entered pleas to their charges.

The court has heard the girl now wants to withdraw her complaint however in the public interest the DPP wants the case to proceed.