Two young men who died in Donegal crash named

The two young men who died in a car crash this weekend have been named locally.

Nathan Farrell, aged 18, and Nathan Fullerton, aged 17, both died in a single vehicle incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash occurred along the R238, the Quigley’s Point to Moville road in Co Donegal.

The three other teenage men who were also travelling in the car, were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny Hospital and are described as being in a stable condition.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, and in particular anyone who may have travelled the road between 3am and 3.40am this morning, to contact Buncrana garda station on 074- 9320540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.