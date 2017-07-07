Two young Irish women seriously injured in France crash

Two young Irish women have been seriously injured in a crash in France.

Local media reports a 22-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital following the collision on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old was also injured in the two-car collision on a motorway in the Beaumont-en-Auge area of France.

They were among a family of eight who had been travelling in a people carrier.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.