Two young Irish women seriously injured in France crash
Two young Irish women have been seriously injured in a crash in France.
Local media reports a 22-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital following the collision on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old was also injured in the two-car collision on a motorway in the Beaumont-en-Auge area of France.
They were among a family of eight who had been travelling in a people carrier.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.