Two years jail for father captured on CCTV stealing bicycles

A father of four who was captured on CCTV stealing bicycles from a bike shed at an apartment complex has been jailed for two years, writes Sonya McLean.

Jonathan Dunne (27) admitted to gardaí that he had set out that night to steal bikes after he was shown footage from the complex of him carrying a bolt cutters.

Garda Brian Hunt told Elva Duffy BL, prosecuting that two bikes and three bicycle wheels were taken during the burglary after a large hole was a cut into a wire cage that acted as a bike shed. The cage had been locked and secured.

File photo.

The bicycles and wheels taken were worth a total of €3,450 and €1,608 worth of damage was done to the shed.

Dunne of Dermot O' Dwyer House, Hardwick Street, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two charges of theft and criminal damage at Gasworks Apartments, Barrow Street, Ringsend on July 28, 2016.

He has 76 previous convictions, including offences for criminal damage, handling stolen property and burglary.

Judge Karen O'Connor said there was a “pre-meditated plan to steal bikes” and Dunne had brought a bolt cutters with him.

She noted that he had a long standing drug addiction but accepted evidence from Gda Hunt that Dunne “presents better today than he has done in the past”.

She jailed him for two years having taken into account his ultimate co-operation with the garda investigation and plea of guilty.

Gda Hunt told Ms Duffy that one resident in the apartments noticed that her bike, worth €1,400 and the front wheel of a second bike she owned were missing from the bike shed. The lock that she had used to secure the bikes to a rack had been snipped.

A second resident's bike, worth €700, was stolen after the lock for it had also been snipped, while the two wheels from another man's bike were taken. That resident had noticed that a large hole had been cut in the fence of the bike shed.

Gda Hunt said Dunne was nominated as a suspect after gardaí viewed CCTV footage from the complex. He was one of three men who worked together on the night to steal from the bike shed.

He initially claimed in interview that he had taken a bike that hadn't been locked but then accepted responsibility after he was shown footage of him carrying the bolt cutters.

Gda Hunt agreed with Karl Monahan BL, defending that Dunne told gardaí he was out of his head and he couldn't remember what he had done with the bikes.

He accepted that Dunne had a long standing heroin addiction but said he wasn't aware that he had since detoxified in prison. Gda Hunt said that Dunne looked better now than he did at the time of his arrest.

Mr Monahan said his client, who has two children from a previous relationship and two children with his current partner, wished to apologise for stealing the bikes.