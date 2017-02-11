Two years in prison for sex assault on six-year-old girl

A two-year jail term was imposed yesterday on a man who carried out a sexual assault on a six-year-old girl who later told gardaí there was a brown mole on the assailant’s penis, writes Liam Heylin.

Photographic evidence on this aspect of the disputed case was presented to the jury during the trial.

Patrick Martin, of Ballinure Place, Mahon, Cork, shook his head throughout the evidence given in yesterday’s sentencing hearing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The victim said yesterday in her victim impact statement that she cried when the jury returned the guilty verdict. She said that, for the first time, she felt believed and vindicated.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was quite a nasty type of sexual assault and sentenced Martin to three years, with the last year suspended.

He was convicted in November and had been remanded in custody for sentencing yesterday.

The complainant, who was six at the time, testified during the trial: “I wanted to leave. He had a brown cord pants. He pulled out his penis, which was erect. He tried to grab me towards it to stroke it… I stroked it a little. He tried to push it into my mouth. He did.”

She said there was a mole or dark mark at the base of his penis, which she noticed it when he took his penis out of her mouth.

Martin testified i that the complainant was telling lies. He said he never sexually assaulted her.

The complainant said she was six years old and the accused was 19 when he committed two counts of indecently assault during the summer of 1988.