Two years for man who beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious while her children screamed at bedroom door

A Dublin man who falsely imprisoned and beat his ex-girlfriend while her children screamed outside her bedroom door has been jailed for two years.

Robert Maguire of Colthurst Gardens, Hunting Glen in Lucan attacked her on January 14, 2012 after finding out she was in a new relationship.

Robert Maguire

On the night in question, the woman awoke to a bang to her face and saw Robert Maguire, her ex-boyfriend and father to three of her four children, standing over her – shouting and spitting at her.

She said he pushed her back onto the bed when she tried to get up and kicked her in the side as she pleaded with him to stop.

Her baby was in a cot beside her bed and she could hear her other children screaming outside the door – which she then realised had been locked.

She said he opened the door to pass the baby out to her eldest son before locking it again and beating her until she went unconsciousness.

His defence said the motive was that he had found out she was in a new relationship.

Mr Justice Paul Butler was asked to consider community service but he felt he had no choice but to hand down a custodial sentence. He jailed the 35-year-old for two years.