Two women arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Reece Cullen

Gardaí in Tallaght have arrested two women in their 30s this morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen.

The stabbing occurred at Kilclare Crescent, Tallaght on January 5, 2017.

The two women were arrested in the Tallaght area this morning after 7am.

They are both being held at Tallaght Garda station under the Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98.

Gardaí at the scene of the stabbing earlier this year.

Reece Cullen was 16 when he was stabbed in the heart while on the phone to his girlfriend.

Emergency services were notified by a neighbour who discovered the teenager bleeding heavily in the corridor of the house.

Reece was taken to Tallaght Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The teenager had recently lost his mother, Ann Marie Cullen, who died in September 2016.

A 29-year-old woman was previously arrested in connection with the case but was later released without charge.

A 14-year-old boy was questioned by detectives in the wake of the killing, after he went to Tallaght Garda Station with his mother.