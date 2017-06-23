Two with serious injuries after car crash in Dublin's north inner city
Two people have been rushed to hospital following a major crash in Dublin's north inner city overnight.
The collision between two cars happened at around 1.40am at the junction of the North Circular Road and Portland Row.
Gardaí were at the scene this morning, but the road has now re-opened.
The injured men have been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
