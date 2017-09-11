Two US tourists killed in Cork crash which injured three others

Update 3pm: Two tourists from the US have been killed in a car crash in north Cork.

The three vehicle crash happened on the Mallow Road at around 11 o'clock this morning.

The man and woman were both in their 60s and were travelling with their partners.

Update 12.51pm: Gardaí have confirmed that a man and a woman in their 60s were killed after the car that they were passengers in was involved in a collision with a truck in north Cork.

The man and woman were pronounced dead in the scene, just north of Blarney on the N20.

The driver of the car and the third passenger, a male and female in their 60s, were injured and were taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The driver of the second car involved was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

RTÉ are reporting that a pregnant woman who was not involved in the crash but was at the Waterloo junction was also taken to hospital.

Gardaí on duty at one of the road blocks due to the serious road traffic accident at the Waterloo junction, on the Cork to Mallow road. Picture: David Keane.

Diversions are in place on the N20 Cork to Mallow Road and gardaí are asking people travelling from Mallow to take alternative routes.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Gurranabraher garda station on 021 4946200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Update 12.33pm: Two people have died and four people have been injured following an horrific crash in Cork this morning, writes Eoin English.

The man and the woman who were travelling in the same car were killed following a collision involving two cars and a lorry on the N20 Cork to Mallow road, close to the Waterloo junction, around 11am.

Gardaí have sealed off the accident site for a full forensic collision investigation.

They are also trying to trace relatives of the deceased who it is believed may have been tourists visiting the Cork region.

Earlier: A number of people have been seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Cork.

The collision involving two cars happened in the past hour on the Mallow road at the Waterloo junction.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Northbound lane is closed.