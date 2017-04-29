Two teenagers die in Donegal crash; three others injured

Two young men have died in a crash in rural Donegal this morning. Three others travelling in the same car were injured.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the crash which took place between Quigley’s Point and Whitecastle on the R238 at about 3.35am today. No other vehicle was involved.

Two young men in their late teens were killed when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three other occupants of the car, who are also in their late teens, were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny Hospital and are described as being in a stable condition.

The stretch of road is closed for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, and in particular anyone who may have travelled the road between 3am and 3.40am this morning, to contact Buncrana garda station on 074- 9320540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.