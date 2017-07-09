Two teenage girls rescued by RNLI off coast of Cork

A pair of teenagers were rescued by Crosshaven RNLI today after becoming cut off by the tide.

At 3.30pm this afternoon, the RNLI volunteers were alerted by Valentia Coast Guard to two young girls cut off by the tide on the west side of Fountainstown bay.

The lifeboat, helmed by Vincent Fleming, with Jenna O'Shea, Derek Moynan and David Venner arrived on scene some 15 minutes later.

Venner entered the water and helped the girls individually to the lifeboat, before returning for their belongings.

One of the casualties was very cold and both girls were taken to the lifeguard station at Fountainstown beach for assessment. Neither required medical treatment.