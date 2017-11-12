Two teenage boys in hospital after unprovoked attack in Cork

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a teenager was stabbed and his friend was beaten about the head in Cork city last night, writes Eoin English.

The two boys, who are in their mid-teens, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment after the incident in a residential area of Wilton, on the southside of the city, at around 6pm.

A garda spokesman said the boys were the victims of an unprovoked assault.

He appealed for witnesses to contact with Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120 or Bishopstown Garda Station on 021-462 4500.