Two TDs wore 'REPEAL' jumpers to Dáil amid complaints
08/03/2017 - 15:31:23Back to Ireland Home
There have been complaints in the Dáil this afternoon, after two TDs wore jumpers calling for the repeal of the 8th Amendment.
The Dáil's TV feed deliberately cut to a sideways view, to hide the 'REPEAL' slogan worn by Paul Murphy and Richard Boyd Barrett.
The jumpers coincide with a 'Strike 4 Repeal' which has seen thousands of demonstrators demanding the repeal of the 8th Amendment.
Similar jumpers were worn by the TDs last year, in a move later criticised by the Dáil's Ceann Comhairle - but others wore them last night in full view of TV cameras.
It led to complaints from independent TD Mattie McGrath: "I was stopped last week coming in with a daffodil."
Join the conversation - comment here