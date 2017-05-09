Two takeaways closed by FSAI in April

Four orders were issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) during the month of April including two Closure Orders, one Prohibition Order and one Improvement Order.

The orders were for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

The food companies affected were:

Two Closure Orders New Great Wall (takeaway), 31a Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

New Century Thai and Chinese Take Away, 6 Prospect Road, Harts Corner, Dublin 9

One Prohibition Order PTM-Schabik (butcher shop), Unit 14, Park Road Business Park, Park Road, Waterford

One Improvement Order Yemco Enterprise (retailer), Whitestown Road, Rush, Co. Dublin

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in April, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food businesses must comply with food safety legislation in order to protect consumers’ health.

“While most food businesses are committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety for the health of their customers, unfortunately this is not always the case.

"Although, it is encouraging that there have only been two Closure Orders for the month of April, we are urging all food businesses to ensure that they have a robust food safety management system in place and that it is consulted on a regular basis and updated, where necessary, to ensure non-compliance issues and breaches of food safety legislation don’t occur,” she said.