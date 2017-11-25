Two suspected bombs discovered in Limerick

Two suspected bombs were discovered in Limerick this afternoon.

The Army Bomb Disposal team arrived on the scene in Roxboro at 4.10pm.

A number of houses were evacuated and a cordon was put in place while the devices were made safe.

The scene was declared safe at 5.45pm after the devices had been removed to a secure military installation for further examination.

Any evidence will handed over to An Garda Síochána to help them with their investigations.

