'Two suitcases found' in Tina Satchwell missing-person probe

TV3 have reported that two suitcases have been found in the investigation into the disappearance of missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell.

Ms Satchwell (45) has been missing since March 20, 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard who has said he believes his wife of 28 years is still alive.

The two suitcases have now been found in a car park, with one of them resembling that belonging to Tina Satchwell TV3 reports.

There are no reported sightings since March.

Richard Satchwell has said he is innocent of any wrongdoing in connection with his wife's disappearance.

Last month, he said: “If I was asked to take a lie detector test I would take one. My house was searched without my knowledge and the Gardaí didn’t find anything to suggest anything untoward.

"I live on a main street, so my comings and goings are seen. So you know, I don’t know why people are being so malicious."