Two restrained as teenager charged with nurse's Christmas Day murder

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in Lisburn on Christmas Day.

Police restrained two people during the hearing.

Nathan Ward had both arms in plaster as he stood accused of murdering Jayne Toal Reat.

Charlotte Reat, leaving court today. Picture: Photopress

The Craigavon Area Hospital nurse - who was 43 - died in Lisburn on Christmas Day.

The 19-year-old from Mornington Lane in the city is also accused of attempting to murder Jayne's daughter, Charlotte and his own father.

During the Magistrates hearing, two people rushed towards the dock shouting at the accused and had to be restrained.

Mr Ward is due back in court next month.