Two rescued after being cut off by rising tide in Dublin

Two people have been rescued by the RNLI Lifeboat after being cut off by the rising tide at Sandymount in Dublin.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm when a unit of the Coast Guard saw the pair, who were cut off with two more hours of incoming water and nightfall due.

A crew from the Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat were dispatched, and a crew member rescued them from the sandbank they were standing on.

They were then brought to the safety of the lifeboat before a decision landing at the Pigeon House Road beach at Ringsend.

The pair were unharmed.

The operation took just over 90 minutes from start to finish and the lifeboat and crew have returned to station.