Two remain in custody over gangland crime
Two people remain in Garda custody this morning in connection with gangland crime in Dublin.
A man in his 20s was found in possession of a loaded firearm at Connolly Train Station yesterday afternoon, he was arrested after Gardai boarded a train from Connolly to Belfast.
In a follow up operation, a woman in her 20s was arrested at Dublin Airport.
Both are being held at Store Street Garda station under section 30 of the Offences against the state Act.
