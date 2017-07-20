Two remain in custody over gangland crime

Two people remain in Garda custody this morning in connection with gangland crime in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was found in possession of a loaded firearm at Connolly Train Station yesterday afternoon, he was arrested after Gardai boarded a train from Connolly to Belfast.

In a follow up operation, a woman in her 20s was arrested at Dublin Airport.

Both are being held at Store Street Garda station under section 30 of the Offences against the state Act.