Two people rescued from partially submerged jet ski at Dún Laoghaire harbour

Two people, who were not wearing life jackets, were rescued from a partially submerged jet ski yesterday.

The rescue was carried out by the Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard and the Dún Laoghaire RNLI.

The two jet skiers were not wearing life jackets or wetsuits.

"This was a very close call tonight and highlights the incredible decisions made by people who risk their lives by not wearing the appropriate equipment or making sure their craft is seaworthy," the Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard said in a statement.

"All jet ski incidents this week are not related."