Two people due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Dublin

A man and woman, arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Terenure, are to appear in court this morning.

A man in his 60s is recovering after being assaulted during the burglary at his home in South Dublin on Wednesday.

He was taken from his home and forced to make two withdrawals from a cashpoint and a bank after masked thieves broke in.

Gardaí said the attackers smashed a downstairs window of the home at about 2am on Wednesday and threatened the man inside.

A substantial amount of cash was recovered after the alarm was raised.

The attackers initially forced the man to go to an ATM to take out money and later he was taken to a bank and ordered to make a second withdrawal.

Gardaí said the man suffered an injury to his face during the incident.

A man aged 27 and a woman aged 24 were arrested after a house in the city centre was searched, Gardaí said.