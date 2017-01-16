Two pedestrians killed in Co Louth road collision

Back to Ireland Home

Two women have died in a traffic accident in County Louth.

Gardaí say two pedestrians were killed in the collision on the main Dublin to Derry road at Hunterstown, south of Ardee.

It is understood they may have got off a bus when they were struck by a car.

Gardaí have sealed off the road which is expected to remain closed overnight.

More as we get it…

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland