Two men to appear in court today over armed robberies in Cork

Two men are due before Cork District Court this morning charged in connection with a number of armed robberies.

The raids took place on Tuesday at several locations across the county.

Shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning, a man entered a filling station in Fermoy armed with a knife, he demanded cash and threatened staff before leaving the scene in a black car.

Shortly before 10am, a second raid was carried out at a shop in Watergrasshill, where a man threatened staff at knife point before making off with a small amount of cash.

A third raid was carried out at a store in Glanmire a short time later.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

During a follow up operation, a car was followed and intercepted by Gardaí in the Douglas area.

Two men aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested at the scene.

Both men are due before Cork district Court this morning, charged in connection with the investigation.