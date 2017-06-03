Two men still being questioned as 6kg of Semtex seized in Dublin taxi

Two men are being questioned by gardaí following an operation targeting dissident republicans in central Dublin.

A quantity of plastic explosives was found when gardaí stopped a taxi last night on Spring Garden Street in Ballybough. Nearby residents were evacuated.

A bomb disposal unit was called and police arrested two men at the scene. They are being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under the Offences against the State Act.

The Herald reports that 6kg of Semtex was recovered, and that detonators were also seized.`

The newspaper said one of the men arrested has close links to the New IRA and the military-grade explosives had been sourced for the terror organisation in recent weeks.

A Garda spokeswoman said: "As part of an ongoing operation into dissident republican activity, Gardai stopped and searched a vehicle on Spring Garden Street, Ballybough, in the inner city at approximately 6pm on Friday, where two men were arrested."

Residents were evacuated from their homes and nearby businesses closed as the bomb squad was brought in.