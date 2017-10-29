Two men stabbed in Dublin in the early hours this morning
29/10/2017 - 09:37:13Back to Stabbing Ireland Home
Two men have been stabbed in Dublin in the early hours this morning.
The attack happened at around 1am when two men aged 36 and 38 year were approached by a third male.
During the altercation the two men received what is believed to be stab wounds to their abdomen.
They were taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment with non life threatening injuries.
The other man fled the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
Join the conversation - comment here