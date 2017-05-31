Two men seriously injured after fall on Cliffs of Moher

By Pat Flynn

Two men have been rushed to hospital, one by helicopter, after they were seriously injured in an accident at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.

One of the men is understood to have sustained a serious back injury while the other sustained two suspected broken legs.

The details are still vague however it’s known the alarm was raised at around 1pm today.

It’s understood that three men had made their way down a treacherous goat track at All Na Searrach and were almost at the base of the cliff when two of them fell.

Pic: Patrick Flynn

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.

Coast Guard volunteers descended the narrow track and located two casualties.

The helicopter winch man was lowered onto the rocky shore at the base of the 700 ft high cliffs where the first of the casualties was placed in a stretched.

He was airlifted to a nearby field and taken to hospital University Hospital Limerick by ambulance.

The more seriously injured second man has been flown to University Hospital Galway.