Two men seriously injured after being struck by car in Dublin

Two pedestrians are seriously injured after they were struck by a car on the Kilshane Road in Finglas, Co Dublin.

Gardaí said the men who were in their mid 50s and 60s, were struck while out walking at around 6.30am today.

One of the injured has been transferred to St James' Hospital, while the other remains at James Connolly Hospital. Both are receiving treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been on the Kilshane Road, Cappagh Road or in the area between 6am and 7am this morning, and particularly any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle, to contact Blanchardstown garda station on 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The road is currently closed as forensic collision investigators are at scene and local diversions are in place.