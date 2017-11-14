Two men ordained to priesthood at Pro Cathedral in Dublin

Two men will be ordained to the priesthood at the Pro Cathedral in Dublin this morning.

Deacons James Daly from Cork and Bill O' Shaughnessy from Kildare will be ordained at 11am.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin says he's proud of them.

He said: "I am actually moved by their commitment and the genuine happiness they feel about being a priest."

Recent census figures show 78 per cent of Irish people registered as Catholic.