Two men killed in Cork and Wicklow while carrying out storm repairs

Latest: Two men have died in separate incidents in Cork and Wicklow while carrying out repairs to storm damage over the weekend.

In west Cork, a man in his 50s died in a fall while repairing the roof of a shed on a farm at Kilgarriff outside Clonakilty this afternoon.

Yesterday, an elderly farmer died when he fell from a ladder while carrying out repairs on a roof at Kilmacanogue in Wicklow.

The Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating both incidents.

Earlier:

Gardaí have confirmed that a man died this afternoon after he fell while repairing a roof on a farm in West Cork.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1pm today in Kilgarriffe near Clonakilty.

The man, who was in his early 50s, is understood to have fallen from a teleporter. He had been working on repairs to the roof of a shed when the incident occurred.

The man is understood to be a father and to have lived in the local area.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem is due to take place.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified.