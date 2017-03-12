Two men injured after helicopter crash lands in garden near Carlingford

A helicopter has crashed in County Louth.

Emergency services were called to the scene, when the aircraft came down in the Cooley Mountains, near Carlingford.

One of the men was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin by a Coastguard helicopter.

An ambulance took the second man from the crash site.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí at Dundalk along with other emergency services attended the scene of a helicopter crash at Top Hill, Carlingford, Louth this evening.

"A helicopter crash landed in a garden at the foot of Top Hill. The pilot and passenger (both men, early 70s and mid 40s) were removed from the scene.

"One man was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital and is in a serious condition and the second man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

"The Air Navigation Investigation Unit have been notified. Investigations are continuing."

