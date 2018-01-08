Two men in Donegal arrested in connection with murder of British agent in 2006

Two men have been arrested in Donegal in connection with the murder of a former British agent over a decade ago.

Denis Donaldson

The 55-year-old, a senior Sinn Féin official and close colleague of Gerry Adams, was shot dead at a remote cottage near Glenties, Co Donegal, in 2006 after being exposed as a British spy.

Gardaí arrested two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 40s, on Sunday.

They were being questioned in Letterkenny Garda Station and they can he detained for 72 hours.

Dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed responsibility for killing Mr Donaldson in 2009.

More to follow.