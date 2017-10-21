Two men held on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Belfast

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Finaghy on the outskirts of Belfast.

The 51-year-old woman was found in the Ardmore Avenue area of Finaghy at around 7am on Saturday.

Police had received a report of a woman in distress and attended to find her injured in the rear garden of a property in the area.

Despite attempts by emergency services at the scene she died from her injuries, the PSNI said.

Two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested at an address in south Belfast a short time later, and remain in police custody.

South Belfast Assembly member Mairtin O Muilleoir said neighbours earlier heard screams.

The Sinn Fein representative said there was "real shock and distress" in the community.

"I have spoken with residents of Ardmore who were woken by a woman's screams around 7am," he said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the police.