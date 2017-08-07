Two men found with loaded gun arrested in Dublin on conspiracy to murder charge

Two men have been arrested and a loaded firearm has been seized by Gardai in Dublin.

It’s understood the discovery was made by armed officers in the south inner city this evening.

The men were arrested in a van on the Kylemore Road in Ballyfermot between 7.30pm and 8pm this evening.

The seizure is being reported as a significant development in the fight against feud-related violence in the capital.

In a statement tonight Gardai said that as a result of an intelligence led operation conducted by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, a van was intercepted by the Emergency Response Unit on the Kylemore Road at approximately 8pm.

It went on: "Two men, 34 and 38, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a loaded firearm was also recovered.

"Both men were removed to Crumlin Garda Station and are currently detained under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007."

Investigations are continuing.