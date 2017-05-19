Two men due in court in connection with two separate incidents

Two men are due before Blanchardstown District Court this morning in connection with two separate Garda operations.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with a drug seizure in the area two days ago.

A woman in her 30s was released without charge in connection with the same incident and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

A Garda photo of the cannabis seized in Blanchardstown and Meath on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, a man in his late 40s will also appear before the court this morning

He was arrested after a joint operation involving Gardaí and Revenue in Clondalkin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

