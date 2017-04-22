Two men die in Sligo fire
Two men have died in a fire in Sligo.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Market street in the town at five o'clock this morning.
Two men aged in their 60's and 30's and believed to be from the one family - were rushed to Sligo University Hospital were they were pronounced dead.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination - however at this stage Gardaí say there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious.
