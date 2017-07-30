Two men die in separate crashes in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following two separate fatal crashes.

The first was a crash which led to the death of a motorcycle driver in Southill.

At 7.40pm a man in his 20s was seriously injured when his motorcycle left the road at O’Malley Park.

He was treated at the scene by the emergency services and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. The local Coroner has been notified.

Additionally gardaí are seeking witnesses to a second and separate fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in Limerick City.

At 7.30pm a man in his 50s sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle struck a roundabout at Quinn’s Cross, Mungret. He was treated at the scene by the emergency services and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, which is expected to be carried out this morning. Local traffic diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about either indident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.