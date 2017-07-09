Two men die in overnight road accidents

Two young men have died in overnight road accidents in Westmeath and Monaghan.

The first collision happened at around 8pm last evening when a 26-year-old motorcyclist collided with three cars at the Pigeons, in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The injured man was treated by Emergency Services personnel at the scene,but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road accident at Lurgans, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

The collision happened at around five minutes past midnight this morning when a car collided with a ditch.

The male driver in his 20s and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Both roads are currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine both scenes.