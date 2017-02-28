Two men charged with possessing pump-action shotgun in Limerick

By David Raleigh

Two men have appeared in court charged with possession of a pump-action shotgun.

The two men were arrested by gardaí last Sunday following an operation targeting organised crime in Limerick city and county.

Liam Casey, aged 32, with an address at Main Street, Bruff, and Robert Kelly, aged 29, with an address at Fr Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Co Offaly, each appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with having a pump-action shotgun, at Main Street, Bruff, on February 26, 2017.

Mr Casey wore a brown paper bag over his head as he left the court.

Garda Garda Barry Manton, Henry Street Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting Liam Casey, at 2.50pm, today. Garda Manton said Mr Casey made no reply to the charge.

Detective Garda Pat Whelan, Roxboro Road Garda Station, said he arrested and charged Robert Kelly. Dtc Gda Whelan told the court Mr Kelly "made no reply" when charged.

Solicitor, Ted McCarthy, was assigned to represent both accused, and the court granted the two accused free legal aid.

Mr McCarthy said he was not applying for bail. He told the court that the two accused had consented to being remanded in custody.

Judge Marian O'Leary remanded the two accused in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on March 7th next.

A third man who was arrested last Sunday as part of the same garda investigation, has been charged with non-fatal offences against the person and road traffic offences and is due to appear before Limerick District Court, Wednesday at 10.30am.