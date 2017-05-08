Two men arrested in Dublin for terror offences

Gardaí investigating international terrorism have arrested an Algerian man and another of Moroccan origin.

The pair, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in Dublin today.

They are being questioned about suspected crimes under the Terrorist Offences Act 2015.

A number of searches were also carried out in Swords, Stepaside and South Circular Road - all in the Irish capital - as well as Trim in Co Meath.

The operation was spearheaded by the Counter Terrorism International Unit of the Garda's Special Detective Unit.

The two detained men are being held at Blackrock Garda station.

It is understood they are being questioned about suspected financial transactions linked to international terrorism.

The arrests and raids were carried out as part of a co-ordinated operation involving law enforcement agencies in a number of European countries.

Documentation and laptops are among items that have been seized in the Irish searches.