Two men arrested in Dublin after stolen power tools worth €50,000 seized

Two men have been arrested in Dublin as part of a Garda investigation into stolen power tools destined for illegal sale in Ireland.

The suspects, aged 38 and 29, were detained on Saturday night after two vehicles, one of which had earlier been reported stolen, were intercepted at Dublin Port after arriving from the UK.

Searches by Gardaí from the South Eastern region, the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force discovered a large quantity of stolen industrial power tools and gardening machinery.

Investigations are now on-going with the UK authorities to identify the owners of the property seized, which has an estimated value of over €50,000.

The men detained were questioned at Irishtown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and are due in court later today.