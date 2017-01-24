Two men arrested in connection with shooting of PSNI officer released unconditionally
Two men arrested in connection with the shooting of a PSNI officer in North Belfast have been released unconditionally.
A community police officer suffered at least two bullet wounds to his right arm and required surgery.
Detectives believe the attack was carried out by dissident republicans.
A third man, a 30 year old, arrested on Monday evening, remains in police custody.
