Two men arrested in connection with Mark Desmond murder

Gardaí investigating the murder of Mark Desmond in the Lucan area on December 2 have arrested two men.

The pair were arrested in the west Dublin area this morning and are detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at stations in the DMR West.

The men, aged in their 20s and in 30s, were arrested following a planned operation involving the local Detective Unit, Regional Armed Support Unit and other local units and took place in the Clondalkin and Lucan areas.

The body of Mark Desmond was discovered with gunshot injuries at Griffeen Valley Park, Lucan after 8pm on December 2.