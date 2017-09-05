Two men arrested in connection with botched raid on Dublin bookie
Two men have been detained in connection with a botched raid on a bookies in Walkinstown in Dublin.
A man entered the shop at around 7pm yesterday with what is believed to have been a fake firearm.
He threatened staff but ended up fleeing empty handed, and made his getaway in a waiting taxi.
A car was stopped on the Naas Road a short time and two men were arrested.
