Two men arrested in connection with botched raid on Dublin bookie

Two men have been detained in connection with a botched raid on a bookies in Walkinstown in Dublin.

A man entered the shop at around 7pm yesterday with what is believed to have been a fake firearm.

He threatened staff but ended up fleeing empty handed, and made his getaway in a waiting taxi.

A car was stopped on the Naas Road a short time and two men were arrested.

