Two men arrested and gun seized following search of car in Dublin
Gardaí have arrested two men in their 20s, recovered a firearm and seized a car following an incident in Dublin city centre last night.
At approximately 10pm, Gardaí on proactive patrolling and policing in the North inner city were carrying out a routine traffic stop on the North Strand, Dublin 3 when they became suspicious of a second car in the area which was subsequently stopped and searched.
In a follow up operation a third car was searched nearby and a handgun was recovered.
Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.
Investigations are continuing.