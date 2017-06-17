Two men arrested and gun seized following search of car in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two men in their 20s, recovered a firearm and seized a car following an incident in Dublin city centre last night.

At approximately 10pm, Gardaí on proactive patrolling and policing in the North inner city were carrying out a routine traffic stop on the North Strand, Dublin 3 when they became suspicious of a second car in the area which was subsequently stopped and searched.

In a follow up operation a third car was searched nearby and a handgun was recovered.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are continuing.