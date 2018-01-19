Two men appear in court charged in connection with €360k Longford cannabis seizure

Update 4.27pm: Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Longford.

Three men were arrested after cannabis worth €360,000 was found in a house and garage near Abbeylara yesterday.

Two men aged 38 and 45 appeared at Longford District Court this afternoon.

The third man was released without charge.

Pic via An Garda Síochána.

Earlier: Gardaí seize €360k of cannabis at grow house in Longford

Cannabis worth €360,000 has been discovered at a grow house in Longford.

It follows the search of a house and garage near Abbeylara yesterday afternoon.

Three men - ranging in age from their 30s to 50s - were arrested at the scene.

They are being held at Granard and Longford Garda Stations.