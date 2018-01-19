Two men appear in court charged in connection with €360k Longford cannabis seizure
Update 4.27pm: Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Longford.
Three men were arrested after cannabis worth €360,000 was found in a house and garage near Abbeylara yesterday.
Two men aged 38 and 45 appeared at Longford District Court this afternoon.
The third man was released without charge.
Earlier: Gardaí seize €360k of cannabis at grow house in Longford
Cannabis worth €360,000 has been discovered at a grow house in Longford.
It follows the search of a house and garage near Abbeylara yesterday afternoon.
Three men - ranging in age from their 30s to 50s - were arrested at the scene.
They are being held at Granard and Longford Garda Stations.