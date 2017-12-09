Two men and one woman arrested amid cannabis and cocaine seizures in Cork and Kerry

Gardaí in Cork arrested two men and one woman in an operation in Cork and Kerry last night.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs also seized cannabis herb with an approximate value of €140,000 subject to analysis.

In a follow-up search of the home of one of the arrested persons in Kerry, members from the Kerry Divisional Drug unit seized cocaine to the value of €10,000, also subject to analysis.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, and one woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene in Kanturk and are currently detained at Mallow and Gurranabraher Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.