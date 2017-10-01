Two killed in separate road crahes in Northern Ireland

Update 4.23pm: Two people have died in separate road crashes in Northern Ireland.

Pedestrian Stephen Wilkinson, 26, from the Ardboe area, was killed in Cookstown during the early hours.

He was struck by a Ford Focus on Chapel Street just before 3.30am. The 26-year-old male driver of the car has been arrested.

On Saturday evening a motorcyclist died in a crash in Newry.

The man, aged in his 40s, was killed in the collision with another vehicle on the Tandragee Road.

His female pillion passenger was seriously injured in the crash close to the junction of Appletree Hill.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 7pm.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to either incident to come forward.

Earlier: A motorcyclist has died in a road crash in Newry.

The man, aged in his 40s, was killed in the collision with another vehicle on the Tandragee Road on Saturday evening.

His female pillion passenger was seriously injured in the crash close to the junction of Appletree Hill.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 7pm.

PSNI officers have appealed to witnesses to come forward.